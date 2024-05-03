On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
Heart DONATE
On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
Heart DONATE
On Point
Listen Live
Search

Advertisement

Is the U.S. a democracy?

47:33
Download Audio
Resume
facebookEmail
A &quot;vote here&quot; sign is seen at the Danville Area Community Center which serves as the polling place for Danville's Second Ward in Montour County. Pennsylvania's primary election is being held on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. (Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
A "vote here" sign is seen at the Danville Area Community Center which serves as the polling place for Danville's Second Ward in Montour County. Pennsylvania's primary election is being held on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. (Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

For decades some conservative scholars and politicians have asserted the United States is a constitutional republic, not a democracy. So which one is it?

Today, On Point: Is the U.S. a democracy?

Guests

Akhil Reed Amar, Sterling professor of law and political science at Yale University. Author of "The Words That Made Us: America's Constitutional Conversation, 1760-1840."

Edward Miller, professor of political history at Northeastern University.

Adam Brandon, President of FreedomWorks. Author of "Republic, Not a Democracy: How to Restore Sanity in America."

Also Featured

George Thomas, professor of government at Claremont McKenna College.

Eugene Volokh, professor of law at UCLA.

Heather Hendershot, professor of communication studies at Northwestern University.

This program aired on May 3, 2024.

Related:

Headshot of Daniel Ackerman

Daniel Ackerman Producer
Daniel Ackerman is a producer primarily working across WBUR's national shows.

More…

Headshot of Meghna Chakrabarti

Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

More…

Advertisement

More from On Point

Listen Live
Loading...
Close