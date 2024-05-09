Palestinian civilians on their daily fight for survival

Tens of thousands of Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s assault on Gaza.

Some are trapped with limited access to food and water. Others have fled.

Today, On Point: With no firm ceasefire in sight, Palestinian civilians discuss their daily fight for survival.

Guests

Abeer Barakat, Gaza City resident. University lecturer. Teaches English at Gaza’s University College of Applied Sciences.

Laila El-Haddad, award-winning Palestinian author, social activist, policy analyst and journalist.

Aseel Mousa, Freelance journalist who recently fled Gaza to Egypt.

Sulaiman Khatib, co-founder of Combatants for Peace, an Israeli-Palestinian organization that’s committed to nonviolent action against the “Israeli occupation and all forms of violence” in Israel and the Palestinian territories.

Also Featured

Ahmed Abu Artema, activist and writer currently in Rafah.