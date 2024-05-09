On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
Heart DONATE
On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
Heart DONATE
On Point
Listen Live
Search

Advertisement

Palestinian civilians on their daily fight for survival

47:10
Download Audio
Resume
facebookEmail
Palestinians are fleeing Rafah as Israeli forces launch a ground and air operation in the eastern part of the southern Gaza city, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, on May 8, 2024. (Photo by Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Palestinians are fleeing Rafah as Israeli forces launch a ground and air operation in the eastern part of the southern Gaza city, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, on May 8, 2024. (Photo by Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Tens of thousands of Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s assault on Gaza.

Some are trapped with limited access to food and water. Others have fled.

Today, On Point: With no firm ceasefire in sight, Palestinian civilians discuss their daily fight for survival.

Guests

Abeer Barakat, Gaza City resident. University lecturer. Teaches English at Gaza’s University College of Applied Sciences.

Laila El-Haddad, award-winning Palestinian author, social activist, policy analyst and journalist.

Aseel Mousa, Freelance journalist who recently fled Gaza to Egypt.

Sulaiman Khatib, co-founder of Combatants for Peace, an Israeli-Palestinian organization that’s committed to nonviolent action against the “Israeli occupation and all forms of violence” in Israel and the Palestinian territories.

Also Featured

Ahmed Abu Artema, activist and writer currently in Rafah.

This program aired on May 9, 2024.

Related:

Headshot of Claire Donnelly

Claire Donnelly Producer, On Point
Claire Donnelly is a producer at On Point.

More…

Headshot of Meghna Chakrabarti

Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

More…

Tim Skoog Sound Designer and Producer, On Point
Tim Skoog is a sound designer and producer for On Point.

More…

Advertisement

More from On Point

Listen Live
Loading...
Close