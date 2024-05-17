On Point
The Jackpod: The invisible new deal

    U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the first anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act in the East Room at the White House on August 16, 2023 in Washington, DC. The Inflation Reduction Act aims to curb inflation by reducing the federal government budget deficit, lowering prescription drug prices, and investing into clean domestic energy programs. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
    U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the first anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act in the East Room at the White House on August 16, 2023 in Washington, DC. The Inflation Reduction Act aims to curb inflation by reducing the federal government budget deficit, lowering prescription drug prices, and investing into clean domestic energy programs. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

    On Point news analyst Jack Beatty looks into why President Biden’s initiatives to boost the economy, with legislation such as the American Rescue Plan and the Inflation Reduction Act, are not recognized by many voters.

    Guest

    Jack Beatty, On Point's news analyst. He was a longtime senior editor at The Atlantic Monthly. Author of Age of Betrayal: The Triumph of Money in America, 1865-1900.

    The Jackpod: History, literature and politics with Jack Beatty

