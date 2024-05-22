On Point
Glenn Loury's 'confessions of a Black conservative'

(Rick Friedman / Contributor)
(Rick Friedman / Contributor)

Glenn Loury is a renowned Black economist and conservative social critic.

He often rails against identity politics.

But in his new memoir, he explores everything that goes into crafting his own identity, including his struggles with adultery to addiction, all while a professor at Harvard.

Today, On Point: Glenn Loury's 'confessions of a Black conservative.'

Guest

Glenn Loury, professor of economics and social sciences at Brown University. At the age of 33, he became the first African American professor of economics at Harvard University to gain tenure. Loury is also known as a leading Black conservative social critic, particularly on race issues. Author of “Late Admissions: Confessions of a Black Conservative."

Book Excerpt

Excerpt from Late Admissions: Confessions of a Black Conservative Glenn Loury. Not to be reprinted without permission of the publisher. All rights reserved.

This program aired on May 22, 2024.

