Puerto Rico's big political shakeup

Puerto Rican flag is seen outside the Governor's residence. (Alejandro Granadillo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Puerto Rico is in the middle of a major gubernatorial race.

As a new political party appeals to younger voters — who've only experienced years of corruption, poverty and financial crisis — who wins could have a big effect on the territory.

Today, On Point: Puerto Rico's big political shakeup.

Guests

Susanne Ramirez de Arellano, longtime political reporter. Former news director for Univision Puerto Rico.

Jorell Melendez Badillo, assistant professor of Latin American and Caribbean history at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Author of the new book “Puerto Rico: A National History.”

This program aired on May 24, 2024.

Headshot of Claire Donnelly

Claire Donnelly Producer, On Point
Claire Donnelly is a producer at On Point.

Headshot of Meghna Chakrabarti

Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

