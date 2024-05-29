On Point
On Point
On Point
A post-mortem on Oregon’s drug decriminalization efforts

Portland Police officer Eli Arnold talks about the progress made against drug dealers during a patrol on a bicycle following the decriminalization of all drugs in downtown Portland, Oregon on January 25, 2024. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
Portland Police officer Eli Arnold talks about the progress made against drug dealers during a patrol on a bicycle following the decriminalization of all drugs in downtown Portland, Oregon on January 25, 2024. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Oregon made history in 2020 when it became the first state in the nation to decriminalize small amounts of hard drugs like cocaine, heroin and meth.

But last month – the state repealed it. What happened?

Today, On Point: A post-mortem on Oregon’s drug decriminalization efforts.

Guests

Alex Kral, distinguished fellow at RTI International, an independent nonprofit research institute. He's leading a four-year evaluation of Oregon’s Measure 110.

Tera Hurst, executive director for the Health Justice Recovery Alliance. Her organization is the only one dedicated to the implementation of Oregon’s Measure 110.

Max Williams, co-lead of the Coalition to Fix and Improve Measure 110.

Also Featured

David Baer, public information officer for the Central Precinct Neighborhood Response Team of the Portland Police Department.

This program aired on May 29, 2024.

Headshot of Paige Sutherland

Paige Sutherland Producer, On Point
Paige Sutherland is a producer for On Point.

Headshot of Meghna Chakrabarti

Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

