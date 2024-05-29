Oregon made history in 2020 when it became the first state in the nation to decriminalize small amounts of hard drugs like cocaine, heroin and meth.

But last month – the state repealed it. What happened?

Today, On Point: A post-mortem on Oregon’s drug decriminalization efforts.

Guests

Alex Kral, distinguished fellow at RTI International, an independent nonprofit research institute. He's leading a four-year evaluation of Oregon’s Measure 110.

Tera Hurst, executive director for the Health Justice Recovery Alliance. Her organization is the only one dedicated to the implementation of Oregon’s Measure 110.

Max Williams, co-lead of the Coalition to Fix and Improve Measure 110.

Also Featured

David Baer, public information officer for the Central Precinct Neighborhood Response Team of the Portland Police Department.