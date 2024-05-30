Big changes and big problems at the U.S. Postal Service

Missing packages. Undelivered letters.

If you've been having problems with your mail lately, you're not alone.

The USPS is rolling out changes across the country, from Richmond, Virginia to Santa Clara, California.

Today, On Point: Big changes and problems at the U.S. Postal Service.

Guests

Luca Powell, investigations reporter at the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Mitchell Taylor, president of the American Postal Workers Union, Local 32 in the Atlanta Metro Area. USPS employee for 26 years.

Jamie Partridge, national organizer for Communities and Postal Workers United. Retired USPS letter carrier.