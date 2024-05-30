On Point
On Point
On Point
Big changes and big problems at the U.S. Postal Service

United States Postal Service mailbox is seen in Miami Beach, United States on April 30, 2024. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Missing packages. Undelivered letters.

If you've been having problems with your mail lately, you're not alone.

The USPS is rolling out changes across the country, from Richmond, Virginia to Santa Clara, California.

Today, On Point: Big changes and problems at the U.S. Postal Service.

Guests

Luca Powell, investigations reporter at the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Mitchell Taylor, president of the American Postal Workers Union, Local 32 in the Atlanta Metro Area. USPS employee for 26 years.

Jamie Partridge, national organizer for Communities and Postal Workers United. Retired USPS letter carrier.

This program aired on May 30, 2024.

Headshot of Claire Donnelly

Claire Donnelly Producer, On Point
Claire Donnelly is a producer at On Point.

Headshot of Meghna Chakrabarti

Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

More from On Point

