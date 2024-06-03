Being alone often gets a bad rap.

But research shows alone time can actually boost overall well-being, increasing our emotional regulation, contentment and creativity.

Today, On Point: The power of solitude.

Guest

Thuy-vy Nguyen, associate professor in psychology at Durham University. She runs the Solitude Lab at Durham University. Co-author of “Solitude: The Science and Power of Being Alone.”

Book Excerpt

Excerpt from “Solitude: The Science and Power of Being Alone" by Thuy-vy Nguyen. Not to be reprinted without permission of the publisher. All rights reserved.