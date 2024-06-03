On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
Heart DONATE
On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
Heart DONATE
On Point
Listen Live
Search

Advertisement

The power of solitude

47:22
Download Audio
Resume
facebookEmail
A solitary fisherman is silhouetted against the setting sun as he casts from the end of the pier on May 9, 2024, in Gulf Shores, AL. (J. David Ake/Getty Images)
A solitary fisherman is silhouetted against the setting sun as he casts from the end of the pier on May 9, 2024, in Gulf Shores, AL. (J. David Ake/Getty Images)

Being alone often gets a bad rap.

But research shows alone time can actually boost overall well-being, increasing our emotional regulation, contentment and creativity.

Today, On Point: The power of solitude.

Guest

Thuy-vy Nguyen, associate professor in psychology at Durham University. She runs the Solitude Lab at Durham University. Co-author of “Solitude: The Science and Power of Being Alone.”

Book Excerpt

Excerpt from “Solitude: The Science and Power of Being Alone" by Thuy-vy Nguyen. Not to be reprinted without permission of the publisher. All rights reserved.

This program aired on June 3, 2024.

Related:

Headshot of Paige Sutherland

Paige Sutherland Producer, On Point
Paige Sutherland is a producer for On Point.

More…

Headshot of Meghna Chakrabarti

Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

More…

Advertisement

More from On Point

Listen Live
Loading...
Close