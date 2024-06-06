In China, Big Brother is most definitely watching.

Estimates show up to 16 million Chinese citizens — from university students to taxi drivers — are political informants for the government.

Today, On Point: Inside China's citizen spy network.

Guest

Minxin Pei, professor of government at Claremont McKenna College. Author of the new book "The Sentinel State: Surveillance and the Survival of Dictatorship in China."

Book Excerpt

Excerpt from "The Sentinel State: Surveillance and the Survival of Dictatorship in China" by Minxin Pei. Not to be reprinted without permission of the publisher. All rights reserved.