In China, Big Brother is most definitely watching.
Estimates show up to 16 million Chinese citizens — from university students to taxi drivers — are political informants for the government.
Today, On Point: Inside China's citizen spy network.
Guest
Minxin Pei, professor of government at Claremont McKenna College. Author of the new book "The Sentinel State: Surveillance and the Survival of Dictatorship in China."
Book Excerpt
Excerpt from "The Sentinel State: Surveillance and the Survival of Dictatorship in China" by Minxin Pei. Not to be reprinted without permission of the publisher. All rights reserved.
This program aired on June 6, 2024.