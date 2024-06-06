On Point
Inside China's citizen spy network

47:33
A woman is posing for a photo with the Hong Kong Skyline at Tsim Sha Tsui in Hong Kong on June 2, 2024. (Vernon Yuen/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
In China, Big Brother is most definitely watching.

Estimates show up to 16 million Chinese citizens — from university students to taxi drivers — are political informants for the government.

Today, On Point: Inside China's citizen spy network.

Guest

Minxin Pei, professor of government at Claremont McKenna College. Author of the new book "The Sentinel State: Surveillance and the Survival of Dictatorship in China."

Book Excerpt

Excerpt from "The Sentinel State: Surveillance and the Survival of Dictatorship in China" by Minxin Pei. Not to be reprinted without permission of the publisher. All rights reserved.

This program aired on June 6, 2024.

Headshot of Paige Sutherland

Paige Sutherland Producer, On Point
Paige Sutherland is a producer for On Point.

Headshot of Meghna Chakrabarti

Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

More from On Point

