How Black Chicago has shaped American pop culture

From "Soul Train" and the "Oprah Winfrey Show" to the blues and Afro Sheen, for decades, Black Chicagoans have shaped culture in the U.S. and across the world.

Today, On Point: Black Chicago's wide-ranging influence.

Guest

Arionne Nettles, Journalist. Author of the new book We Are the Culture: Black Chicago’s Influence on Everything. Lecturer and director of audio journalism programming at Northwestern University’s Medill School.