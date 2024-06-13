On Point
How Black Chicago has shaped American pop culture

Photo of Soul Train circa 1970. (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
From "Soul Train" and the "Oprah Winfrey Show" to the blues and Afro Sheen, for decades, Black Chicagoans have shaped culture in the U.S. and across the world.

Today, On Point: Black Chicago's wide-ranging influence.

Guest

Arionne Nettles, Journalist. Author of the new book We Are the Culture: Black Chicago’s Influence on Everything. Lecturer and director of audio journalism programming at Northwestern University’s Medill School.

This program aired on June 13, 2024.

Headshot of Claire Donnelly

Claire Donnelly Producer, On Point
Claire Donnelly is a producer at On Point.

Headshot of Meghna Chakrabarti

Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

