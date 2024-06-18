On Point
On Point
On Point
Democracy, resilience, and India’s elections

TOPSHOT - A man (R) has his finger marked with ink after casting his vote at a polling station as voting starts during the first phase of India's general election in Chennai, capital of India's Tamil Nadu state on April 19, 2024. (Photo by R. Satish BABU / AFP) (Photo by R. SATISH BABU/AFP via Getty Images)
Indian prime minister Narendra Modi predicted his BJP party would win a commanding victory in recent elections.

But India's 969 million voters had something entirely different in mind.

Today, On Point: Democracy, resilience, and India’s elections.

Guests

Neerja Chowdhury, contributing editor at The Indian Express. Longtime journalist and political commentator.

Pavithra Suryanarayan, assistant professor in the Government Department at the London School of Economics.

This program aired on June 18, 2024.

Headshot of Claire Donnelly

Claire Donnelly Producer, On Point
Claire Donnelly is a producer at On Point.

Headshot of Meghna Chakrabarti

Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

