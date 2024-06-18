Indian prime minister Narendra Modi predicted his BJP party would win a commanding victory in recent elections.

But India's 969 million voters had something entirely different in mind.

Today, On Point: Democracy, resilience, and India’s elections.

Guests

Neerja Chowdhury, contributing editor at The Indian Express. Longtime journalist and political commentator.

Pavithra Suryanarayan, assistant professor in the Government Department at the London School of Economics.