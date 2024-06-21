On Point
Have female presidents in Latin America improved women’s lives?

Claudia Sheinbaum, candidate for the presidency of Mexico for the MORENA party, is casting her ballot in ballot boxes for the elections in Mexico, near her home in San Andres Totoltepec, Tlalpan district in Mexico City. (Photo by Gerardo Vieyra/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Mexico just elected its first female president. Many hope Claudia Scheinbaum will improve the lives of millions of Mexican women.

Today, On Point: An assessment of female leaders and their impact on women's lives across Latin America.

Guest

Jennifer Piscopo, professor of gender and politics at the Royal Holloway University of London.

Carmen Alanis, consultant on women issues in Mexico. She worked for over 30 years for the electoral institutions and was appointed the first woman president of the Electoral Court of Mexico.

This program aired on June 21, 2024.

Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

