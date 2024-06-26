Has drug development in transplantation been stymied?

Organ transplant patients are concerned the drugs they take to survive can cause other health problems like cancer and diabetes.

And yet, the medications haven’t improved in decades.

Why has drug development in transplantation been stalled?

Guests

Ken Newell, transplant surgeon at Emory University Hospital. He served as president of the American Society of Transplantation from 2014 to 2015.

William Fitzsimmons, advisor to the Transplant Therapeutic Consortium. He has spent 29 years in the pharmaceutical industry including developing transplant drugs.

Also Featured

Genevieve Morgan, kidney transplant recipient from Portland, Maine.