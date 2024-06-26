On Point
On Point
On Point
Has drug development in transplantation been stymied?

46:39
Resume
Procurement Transplant Coordinator Cristina Alvarado moves a donor for a CT scan at OneLegacy on June 29, 2023, on in Azusa, CA. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Organ transplant patients are concerned the drugs they take to survive can cause other health problems like cancer and diabetes.

And yet, the medications haven’t improved in decades.

Why has drug development in transplantation been stalled?

Guests

Ken Newell, transplant surgeon at Emory University Hospital. He served as president of the American Society of Transplantation from 2014 to 2015.

William Fitzsimmons, advisor to the Transplant Therapeutic Consortium. He has spent 29 years in the pharmaceutical industry including developing transplant drugs.

Also Featured

Genevieve Morgan, kidney transplant recipient from Portland, Maine.

This program aired on June 26, 2024.

Deborah Becker Host/Reporter
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.

