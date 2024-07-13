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The Jackpod: From June 6, 1944 to January 6, 2021 — How did America get here?

50:56
    (Candice Springer)
    (Candice Springer)

    On Point news analyst Jack Beatty traces how the politics of revenge triumphed over the politics of remedy in the years between D-Day and the attack on the U.S. Congress. This special episode was recorded in front of a live audience at WBUR CitySpace.

    Guest

    Jack Beatty, On Point's news analyst. He was a longtime senior editor at The Atlantic Monthly. Author of Age of Betrayal: The Triumph of Money in America, 1865-1900.

    The Jackpod: History, literature and politics with Jack Beatty

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