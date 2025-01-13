Does a picture prove anything anymore?

Millions of people now own smartphones where, with just a tap, you can erase people from pictures — and even add AI generated content that never existed. What does this mean for our shared reality?

Guests

Isaac Reynolds, group product manager, Pixel Camera at Google.

Hany Farid, professor at the University of California, Berkeley’s schools of information and electrical engineering and computer sciences. Co-founder and chief science officer at GetReal Labs, which develops techniques to detect manipulated media.

Also Featured

Allison Johnson, staff writer at The Verge, where she covers smartphones and mobile technology.

Transcript

Part I

MEGHNA CHAKRABARTI: I'm going to start with a question today. I'm not going to answer it immediately, but it provides a compelling sort of mental backdrop for the conversation that we're going to have. So right now, which is 10 o'clock in the morning Eastern time on Monday, January 13th, that's when we first broadcast this show.

The question, Is the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles on fire? Alright, keep that in mind. I don't know if you maybe have heard or seen some things about that already. Now, we live in a world where the visual sense is the most dominant sense. For sighted people, what our eyes take in is the most powerful confirmation of reality.

And that's why there are sayings like, you've got to see it to believe it, or in the social media age, the more common one is picture, or it didn't happen. Which is what people tend to say when someone posts an extraordinary claim. Give us a picture of the event, or we will not believe that what you're saying is true.

But of course, ever since the earliest daguerreotypes, photography has also been a medium of visual manipulation. Now, I will venture that with the latest smartphone technologies, you would be wise to be skeptical of just about any photograph. And why? Let's take Google, for example. Google's hugely popular line of Pixel smartphones has a photo feature called Magic Editor.

And you take a photo with your phone camera, and then with just a tap, you can completely erase something or someone from that picture. That weird tourist that photobombed your photo, your picture at like the Lincoln Memorial or something like that. You can just remove that person. You can also remove objects around, within the photo, you can move them around, you can make them bigger or smaller. And of course, you can change colors now with Magic Editor, you can even add AI-generated content to your photos. Say, a sunny sky instead of a cloudy one. In other words, you can create a picture of something that never actually happened.

Now, millions of people around the world own Google Pixel phones. In 2023, the tech company shipped some 10 million of these phones, according to Nikkei Asia. And Google's newest phone, the Pixel 9, reportedly helped Google's share of the North American smartphone market jump from 5% to nearly 13% from September to October of 2024.

In the spring of last year, Google took another step. It announced it was making Magic Editor available for free to anyone using Google Photos, not just people who have Pixel phones. Now, of course, Google is not the only player in this photo manipulation game. Samsung and Apple are also rolling out or working on similar technology.

So between the three of them, you're talking about basically the entire global smartphone market. It's a cool tool, but what will it do to our sense of reality? How instantaneous, in pocket editing, how could it make the false feel real? So how do we strike the right personal and societal balance when it comes to making tools that can unleash both wild creativity and wild lies?

We're going to start today with Google itself, and Isaac Reynolds joins us. He's group product manager for the Pixel camera at Google, Isaac. Welcome to On Point.

ISAAC REYNOLDS: Hi, very nice to be with you today.

CHAKRABARTI: So first of all, let's just nerd out technologically, how does it work in the Pixel Magic Editor and reimagine these new features?

REYNOLDS: Yeah. So obviously when you get your Pixel phone, you have this full featured camera and editing package and magic editor comes inside Google photos. When you've browsed through your pictures, you've picked the perfect one to share that most represents the memory that you have and want to share with maybe grandma of your holiday morning.

But before you share, there's just a little things you need to clean up before you actually try to tell that story. And you can use magic editor in the Google photos to, like you said, remove little things in the background that maybe distract from your memory of an event, because I don't know about you, but what I remember from holiday mornings is joy and happiness and family.

I don't tend to remember the coffee mug on the windowsill that I maybe forgot to pour out last night. And so those things I can take away with a Magic Editor or a magic erase feature, and then they don't distract from the story at all. So I get a photo that better matches my memory. And when you do that, it's pretty straightforward.

We like to make things really easy and automatic for folks. So when you first enter magic editor and you choose to erase, you can just tap the mug with one finger and the algorithm will go through and try to figure out whether you're tapping the entire windowsill or just the mug, or maybe a person way deep in the background, identify that.

And its perfect outline, and then automatically remove it.

CHAKRABARTI: Now, AI is really the perfect tool for this, right? Because AI is extraordinarily good at pattern recognition, which is essentially what's going on here.

REYNOLDS: It is. You could imagine what I used to call easy cases. Where things like, I don't know, a blue sky is really easy to figure out what's in between, because it's blue sky on the left.

It's blue sky on the right. And you just put some blue sky in the center and everything looks perfect. And your eye skims right over it. But as patterns get more complex, I would call maybe a brick wall a moderately complex pattern. You really need larger models that can recognize greater bits of context.

And figure out what grout looks like in between those two bricks and make sure the grout lines line up on the left and right side of the bricks as well.

CHAKRABARTI: And so then, in a sense, though, I would guess that detecting the edges of the thing that the person wants to remove, the coffee mug, although I will say that we've got some quirky coffee mugs in our house, and they each have narratives in and of themselves, so maybe I wouldn't want to remove the coffee mug off the window sill in our house. But, so finding the edge is one thing, but then tell me a little bit more, because one thing that visual AI generators have been accused of is like putting crazy things in, like people with nine fingers, essentially.

How does it know how to replace it with an extension of that brick pattern as you were talking about?

REYNOLDS: Because in most cases, when you see a brick pattern, what's in between the brick pattern is more brick pattern. That's the common thing. And these algorithms are trained on millions and millions of images to know that generally what falls between a piece of bark on a tree and a piece of bark on the tree is another piece of bark.

Or when you take a photo of a beach full of sand, that probably what's behind that, I don't know, piece of garbage that you're trying to remove, is another piece of sand. And there are tools that are more creatively expressive, that allow you to describe what you'd like to put there instead of sand, and you can find those tools in Adobe tools and Google tools and others as well. Where you can say, in this particular case, I do want to maybe replace that piece of garbage with, oh, I don't know a beach towel.

Maybe that looks more real for your scene in your memory. And you can do those things.

CHAKRABARTI: So is the replacing feature, is that the re-imagine feature?

REYNOLDS: Yeah, there are a variety of features. You can make an image a little bit wider, uncrop it, you might call that.

You can use, re-imagine, to replace a little bit of an image with something that maybe is a little more real to your context and your greater memory. You can erase things and replace them with, let's just say, something your eye skims over, like it was never there in the first place. There are tons and tons of different things you can do with these tools to make a photo that better matches your memory and the context in which you remember it.

CHAKRABARTI: I gotcha. Okay. Isaac, hang on here for just a second because we also spoke with Allison Johnson. She's a staff writer at The Verge. She covers smart phones and mobile technology there. And we reached out to her because she's been experimenting with some of these features on her own family photos.

And she's been using both the Google Pixel phone and the Samsung Galaxy S24.

ALLISON JOHNSON: My child. He's three. He constantly has like boogers on his nose. I don't have a problem like cloning out some boogers on his nose. What I struggle myself is I don't really want to mess with the sky or a lot of other things.

I don't know if you can see it, but there's a lot of elements in the scene. If you take all the other tourists out of your shot of a waterfall in Iceland, it just looks like the rapture happened. You lose kind of the flavor of I was there, and this is how it felt that day. And the ability of the photo to take you back to that moment.

CHAKRABARTI: Isaac Reynolds, respond to that. Because Allison there is talking about taking a photo, taking people back to a moment, but it sounds like you and Google are thinking about it more in terms of taking people back to a memory, which is different.

REYNOLDS: It's true. I think the first thing to step back and remember is that a picture is a piece of communication.

A photo is a story and it's a story you tell someone else through the act of sharing it. So Alice had said something really interesting, which is that she thinks that when she shares that photo of the waterfall, that other people feel like it's the rapture. And I'll tell you right now that I would go to that waterfall, and I have done this before on hikes or national parks.

I will go at a time when I know that no one else is going to be there, so that I can get this beautiful shot of nature in solitude and wonder. And I love going up for sunrise and seeing the sunrise above the hills, with no one else around. And it's just this moment that only you get to experience.

And that's the feeling I like to share with other people, is this special, unique moment that only I got to experience that no one else is around for and is totally unique in that way.

CHAKRABARTI: But you actually did experience it, right? You physically experienced that blissful solitude of having an amazing vista to yourself.

REYNOLDS: In those cases. Yeah, you can. And in other cases, you might have felt like it was perfectly alone in solitude because maybe you were embedded in this romantic moment on your honeymoon. It felt like it was just the 2 of you running around the world. And all these pesky tourists are just getting in the way of the memory that you had, and the true experience that you had.

And you can tell now that there's 3 different contexts for 1 picture. And I think what's important is that every participant in our society, including the tools that deal with sharing, creating and sharing these pictures, provide the right level of context. I should say the people and the tools responsible for sharing provide the right level of context.

Part II

CHAKRABARTI: Today we're talking about how AI technology in smartphones, not just the Google Pixel phones, but Samsung and Apple are at work on similar technologies, can make it possible for you to basically instantly alter a photograph and make it into the memory that you wish it were, meaning you can remove things, objects, people, you can add stuff back in, sounds like a really awesome tool for creativity.

That also begs the question, though, of how does it impact our relationship with the realities that photographs are supposed to represent? Isaac Reynolds is joining us today. He's group product manager for Pixel Cameras at Google. And Isaac, I will fully acknowledge that since the birth of photography, it has been a medium, as I said earlier, that has been subject to all sorts of manipulation.

I used to do a lot of darkroom editing, back in my day, when darkrooms were more common, actual darkrooms. And just even the act of printing a black and white photo, that is a subjective decision, right? Because we're not seeing in black and white. But I'd also spend hours and hours and hours.

It's not the existence of that capability that comes into question, but really rather the extent that you can take them. So let me ask you about this. Are there any guardrails around the technology in the phones, for example, that says no, you can't put a dead body in the background of a photo.

REYNOLDS: Yeah, I think you make an interesting point about editing and it's true, to start with, that editing is by no means a new thing. Most people are familiar with the concept of 'to photoshop it out,' as a verb, but I'll give you a throwback really quick. The 1930s photo by Dorothea Lange of the migrant mother in many versions has had a thumb removed from it.

So going back almost a century, you have, not just to modify contrast and exposure but truly remove bits from your picture. So I think it's a good shout out from you that the editing is by no means a new thing. What I did talk about was context, and I think context is one part that we all as players in this technology and communication ecosystem have to do properly not only today, but honestly, we needed to be doing these things as a society 10, 15, 20, 30, 50 years ago.

One thing Google does, for example, is we offer these guided experiences. So that the thing that the overwhelming majority of people want to do, the overwhelming majority of the time, are automated and easy.

And those are things like removing little, tiny people in the background, or putting in safety filters so that things that are obviously inappropriate just can't be created. Or attaching this metadata called IPTC is the industry standard metadata that Google attaches to images that have been edited with certain kinds of AI.

And those are things that all tools, including sharing tools and social networks can do to make this kind of a safer place for images. Not new, but things we should have been doing for a long time.

CHAKRABARTI: To that point, around those guided experiences, or even putting up some guardrails on inappropriate stuff, let's turn back to Allison Johnson, again, she's at The Verge. And as I said earlier, she and her colleagues experimented with reimagine on a Google Pixel 9.

They, however, found that they could get the AI to generate some pretty creepy stuff in the pictures. Car crashes, bombs that were still smoking in public places, sheets that seemed to cover bloody corpses, drug paraphernalia. We first read about this in an article that she wrote in the middle of last year, and here she is again.

JOHNSON: You can add something like gross to a plate of food, like a bug and it looks like someone served your food to you with a cockroach in it, or making it look like there's a bicycle accident in the street, the big red flag words, like crash or fire, there were like guardrails around that, but we're writers.

So we got creative. But it wasn't outside the realm of anything anybody else can do. At first glance, if you're just scrolling through social media, especially, it looks completely realistic. The lighting, the way it's rendered, it spooked us out, honestly.

CHAKRABARTI: So Isaac Reynolds, I suppose the implication there is that those guardrails are not robust enough.

REYNOLDS: I think it depends on the picture and the context around the photo. The Verge presented, I think she described a picture of drug paraphernalia. Which could be interpreted as actually pretty benign image, except that The Verge put it alongside this particular context that this is some sort of illicit bad thing.

But the same quote unquote drug paraphernalia is used by people who self-inject medication all the time. And there's nothing wrong about self-injecting prescription medication under doctor's supervision. And then having a bottle of wine later, which I think was also in the image that Allison made.

So it is the context that's important. And how we describe them in the metadata that we associate with them and the captions that we put alongside them, that need to be transmitted all the way to that end customer and end user. That's what I think is really important, is making sure the images come with context. And images have been used out of context for decades and decades.

There are so many examples of that happening.

CHAKRABARTI: So to that point, Allison did include a statement from Google that they sent her when she did this story, and Google at that time said that some of the images violated what they called, quote-unquote, clear policies and terms of service on what kind of content we allow and don't allow.

The allow and don't allow stuff seems a little gossamer and thin to me, because obviously, as you just said, it's all context dependent. So I would say technically anything is allowed depend on depending on the context, but Allison found the statement dissatisfying and here's what she told us

JOHNSON: Putting drug paraphernalia is a violation of the terms of service, which is okay.

Yeah, we broke the rules, but anyone else can break the rules. It's such a rush to get these things out and put them into people's hands, but the safety guardrails are like, so far behind, Google's certainly aware. And I think these companies are aware, the tools that we have to fight the creepy misinformation aspect of it are so far behind the availability of the tools to create the misinformation.

CHAKRABARTI: Isaac Reynolds, this is my last question to you based on that, and that is, I completely see how billions of people would love to have at their fingertips a tool that does exactly the kinds of things that you said. Just remove distracting things from images that you don't want, like really create the moment that lives in your mind and heart.

Totally understand that. But this misinformation part is a big deal. And that brings me back to the question I started off with, which as you heard was, is the Hollywood sign on fire right now? And I ask that because there has been rampant misinformation on social media, along with pictures.

I am not saying that they were generated by Google Pixel phones or Google photos. I don't know, but it's out there, the Hollywood sign on fire. And given the velocity, the instantaneous velocity that social media can propel things around the world, it stands to question that does a company like Google feel that it bears any responsibility whatsoever to make it as hard or as virtually impossible as it can be to not use your tools to create misinformation like that?

REYNOLDS: I think that when images get spread around the internet through social media and people misinterpret what that image is trying to say, because you and I both know, we both had conversations. And I think everyone listening has had conversations with maybe a loved one, where they remember the same conversation, but somehow the outcomes, or the intent, or the details very differently, even though it was the same conversation. You were both physically present.

Meaning is something that's created by the creator and the audience in equal measure. And I think when things spread around the Internet like that, we need to make sure they come with context. I told you, for example, that Google embeds IPTC labels in the images that we modify with AI. I would like to see those labels presented really clearly so that people have a better sense of what they're looking at.

But also people should be a little skeptical and they always should have been skeptical of images. Every time you look at an image at the top of a New York Times article, you should wonder to yourself, what narrative are they trying to tell this image in? And how many images did they sort through to pick that particular one? And what was it about that particular image that told the story they wanted to tell.

That's always been true with images, it's always going to be true with images, and I think that people should always be skeptical, regardless of who's publishing the image, or where it's being shared, or how old that image might be. Because like I said, you've been able to edit images for a very long time.

CHAKRABARTI: Yeah, but let me press this point a little bit more. I totally take your example of the fungibility of meaning. Absolutely, but we're talking about fact, right? And the misrepresentation of facts. So to your point about the metadata, would Google even consider saying, every time you generate or manipulate a photo, using one of our tools, that instead of the information of the AI influence being buried in metadata, we're just going to put a watermark on it, a visual watermark, so that when you put it on social media, it's going to say this photo was AI manipulated.

Would Google be willing to do something like that?

REYNOLDS: I think that we are constantly listening to what users are asking for and what's working and what's effective. For example, you asking me that question here today is part of the feedback that we get on what needs to be done right and what should change and what's being effective.

If adding that kind of watermark that you're describing ends up being the right solution, wonderful. But what we'd like to do is just have everyone use the industry standard metadata such as IPTC. And then it's effectively what you're describing, but without having to have this awkward watermark slapped on top of an image that has to go through every single different platform.

So we're going to try the best solutions first. And then, if folks like you and our customers keep saying, maybe this, maybe that then of course we'll listen and we'll shift.

CHAKRABARTI: Isaac Reynolds is Group Product Manager for the Pixel Camera at Google. Thank you so much for joining us, Isaac.

REYNOLDS: Great to be here.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay, let's turn to Hany Farid now. He's a professor at the University of California, Berkeley, Schools of Information and Electrical Engineering and Computer Science. He's also co-founder and chief science officer at Get Real Labs, which develops techniques to detect manipulated media.

Professor Farid, welcome back to On Point.

HANY FARID: Good to talk to you again, Meghna.

CHAKRABARTI: Oh, so much to discuss. Why don't we just pick up where Isaac Reynolds left off, is metadata, is AI identification and metadata satisfactory? Is it enough or do we need more when it comes to understanding how AI has manipulated a photograph?

FARID: It is not enough, and Isaac knows it's not enough. And here's the thing he didn't tell you. Is metadata's fine, we love metadata. But what he didn't tell you is that all social media platforms, including Google's, including Facebook's, including Twitter's, rip out metadata at the point of upload. And so it's only useful if somebody sends me that image without it being uploaded to one of the many platforms where these things get uploaded.

The other thing he didn't tell you is that it's extremely easy to rip out metadata. Anybody can do this with commercially available tools. You asked him the right question about the watermarks, which I think he dodged a little bit. But yeah, I think again, and I think Allison got this right, is we, the Silicon Valley motto is deploy, and then backfill in the safety.

The safety is not the first consideration, or the second consideration, or frankly, even the third consideration. And I think the other thing that Isaac missed the point on here. Is he was talking about, you go on vacation, you have these wonderful memories of photographs. And, yeah, but that's one relatively narrow branch of photography.

We also use images to talk about world events. The fires in Los Angeles, the hurricanes in Florida. We use photographs as evidence in courts of law where people's civil liberties are at stake. We use photographs to reason about conflict zones and to prosecute crimes in the Hague. Photography is not just about honeymoon photos.

It is about our shared sense of reality in the world. And Google and others are now moving further and further to distort that shared sense of reality.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay, so I want to go back and for the sake of clarity underscore something that you said. It is very easy to rip out metadata from photographs. Yes?

FARID: Yes.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay. And secondly, when you upload a photograph to social media, to the major social media platforms, the metadata is automatically pared down?

FARID: Yeah. Yeah. They rip it out. They store it server side, because there's a lot of information, but it's all ripped out.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay.

FARID: Which means me as a consumer.

So even though Google puts it into, at the point of creation, which is great, I'm thrilled they do that, doesn't really help the consumer on upload because that information is lost.

CHAKRABARTI: So Isaac Reynolds and Google saying it's okay, you'll know it's AI because it's in the metadata, is essentially, it's a rickety platform to put a generous --

FARID: That's a generous interpretation.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay. So I want to go to, so that's really important to understand, right? Because I would assert, and I think you would agree, Professor Farid, that it's not so much that a very famous 1930s black and white photograph of a suffering mother had a thumb removed off a few prints.

And maybe when it appeared in newspapers. It's the scale at which social media and the immediacy, which it can propel images, ideas, facts, and fiction around the world. The scale is what matters. And that's what makes this technology much more pressing to understand now.

FARID: It's two things. Isaac was right.

We have, photographs have always been manipulated, but the way they were distributed, to your point, has changed dramatically. But what Isaac also didn't tell you is that to manipulate photographs, like that famous photo, required a fair amount of skill. And not everybody had that skill. And what Google has done is eliminated barriers to entry to create and distort reality.

And that also is fundamentally different. So when we say photographs have always been manipulated, you could sit in a dark room for hours to manipulate it, yes. But not a lot of people could do that. And to his own point, touch an image and you can modify it now. Elimination of any barrier to create a new sense of reality and then, of course, share it to the world instantaneously.

That is fundamentally new. That is not part of a simple continuum.

CHAKRABARTI: So we just have a minute before our next break here. But Professor Farid, I deliberately started with the Hollywood sign as an example because this, the catastrophe is going on in Los Angeles right now. But do you know how quickly from the start of the fires did those fake images of a flaming Hollywood sign get distributed?

FARID: I don't know when the first one came out, but I saw them within 24 hours, which by the way, is not surprising. Every natural disaster in the last God, 10 years, as soon as they are hitting, you are starting to see stupid images that are, I think, you can make, you can say okay, whatever, they're fake images. At a time when this is a natural disaster and people's lives are at stake, and their properties are being lost, we are diverting attention, we are confusing people. And there's a, frankly, it's really egregious behavior to allow this type of content and then to allow it and to amplify it online.

Part III

CHAKRABARTI: Professor Farid, before we reconnect here, just wanted to make one little note that Instagram is possibly the exception to the social media platforms, as far as I understand.

They do have an AI info label that should pop up when a photograph appears on Instagram that has AI manipulation in it, but they also note that not all AI content contains the information needed to identify it. But Professor Farid, I want to go to one thing about why photos are manipulated.

To your point about misinformation, it's not just the photo that's being manipulated, the goal is to manipulate someone's understanding of reality. And that's the troubling thing, which I don't know how we regulate.

FARID: I think you're getting right to it. Of course, there is the benign manipulations, where people are taking out something that is distracting, making the sky a little bluer.

I don't care. But we also know that same technology is a double-edged sword, and that people are distorting reality for political purposes, for purposes of fraud. By the way, we haven't talked about the creation of non consensual intimate imagery where people are using this to remove clothing in photographs and then extorting people.

We know that people are doing bad things. This isn't unexpected. And frankly, it's not even, it's not surprising. We know that this is the road we have been on, for many years now. And what the AI has done is simply made it more accessible, more powerful and has made us incredibly cool, creative things and incredibly harmful things.

And the question, to your point is how do we find that balance? And I think these conversations are part of it, but I think the tech companies also have to be thinking about these things before, not after the technology is developed and deployed, and they continue to do the latter. I think it's continually backfilling in the safety.

And you heard Isaac say it, Wow, we'll listen to our customers, and we'll hear what they have to say and then we'll go in. But what do you do in that interim? Because years go by and you can say the same thing about social media for the last 20 years, right? We've waited too long and then the harm over year after year.

So I do worry that our shared sense of reality in social media, in the media, in the courts, is being deteriorated. And I don't know how we have a stable society when we're disagreeing on what 2 plus 2 is. I don't think that's the world we occupy right now.

CHAKRABARTI: And social media in and of itself is a perfect example of how political companies themselves are, right?

Let's be honest. A corporation is in the business of keeping itself alive and highly profitable. That is what it does. And I'm thinking about Meta's recent decision, as Mark Zuckerberg talked about, like removing all of its fact checkers, or moving them somewhere else. And he's swaying with the political winds.

Let's just be honest about that. And so --

FARID: Of course he is.

CHAKRABARTI: Yeah, no, did you want to say something about that?

FARID: Yeah, first of all, I think he's following Musk in the trails. And, but here's the other thing to keep in mind too, this is not a U.S. issue. This is a global issue. We are impacting eight billion people in the world with the political whims of two multi, multi billionaires.

And I don't think that's good for anybody, particularly not our democracy.

CHAKRABARTI: Yeah. So when you talk about like the tech companies should be thinking about this at the ground level, that's the other thing that Isaac Reynolds said that really caught my attention, when he described how they are conceiving this technology at the ground level.

He didn't use the word reality. At all. He said they're in the business of creating technology that helps you match your desired memory. That's how they look at it. They don't look at it as, we want to help you take better pictures so that you remember what actually happened.

Like that mug, I'm sorry, but the mug that he said that he wants to erase from a windowsill. There is a world in which someone looks at that mug and remembers, Oh, that belonged to my uncle who passed away a month after that. And how wonderful was it that he was with the family for that particular Christmas and there's his mug in the photograph.

That is reality versus it's an inconvenient reality. So let's get rid of it to match our memory.

FARID: Yeah, it's funny that you mentioned that, because as he was talking, I literally wrote down in my pad of paper, reality with an arrow to memory. Yeah, and this is, I think, frankly, a convenient talking point is that you talk about photographs that what this is really about is your memory.

It's not about reality. And that's fine if you're sharing your photo with your family members. It is not fine when you're posting that on social media and saying this is what is happening in Los Angeles. It is not fine when you submit that into a court of law as a piece of evidence. So I think this is a convenient talking point to make us not think about the fact that they are distorting reality.

And I think to your point exactly, I thought his example, where he said I wake up really early in the morning to go hiking. So I have this pristine sunrise so I can take a photo. And I'm like, yes, that's what you do. And if you don't do that, then that's the photo you get. And I think there's a little bit of a disconnect here.

Between what is photography and maybe part of the problem is that it's many different things and it's convenient for Google to say, this is really just about your memories. When the reality is that's not what it really is. It's much, much more complicated and impactful than that.

CHAKRABARTI: Yeah. I agree with Isaac that I want to be in a place of natural beauty when there's no one else there, but it was so interesting to me that was the example that he went to, because even he still thirsts for reality, right?

FARID: Yeah, you could ask the question, why wake up so early? Just go, take a photo, and then manipulate it, if that's the memory you want. There's a little bit of a disconnect in the narrative there.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay. So we'll get back to how, what this does to our own personal sense of reality or our relationship with the visual image in just a bit.

But you've said something several times that I must talk to you about. All the other places in which visual evidence is critical. Let's talk about courts of law, for example. Or even things like insurance claims, right? What's the first thing you do when you get in a fender bender? You get outside of your car, you take a picture.

Do those worlds, the legal world, the insurance world, etc. Do they even begin to have the tools to be able to deal with the fact that they might be dealing with millions of manipulated photographs now?

FARID: Yeah, the courts certainly don't, and they are struggling. Insurance companies have gotten a little bit better. Because what they are starting to require are specialized apps that will take a photograph and authenticate it at the point of creation.

These are called contact credentials. So the insurance companies, where they can control the process, have more control over it. The courts don't. Evidence is evidence, it's introduced. It's a voicemail, it's a photograph, it's whatever we have the courts are definitely struggling and they've been struggling for a while. But I think AI has been an accelerant. I think every piece of evidence, civil, criminal, national security cases, is now suspect. And even body cams, I get emails all the time, body cam footage from police officers. How do we know this is what happened?

So suddenly everything is suspect. And that is really worrisome. About how we are, where the stakes are very high. Don't get me wrong. The fake Hollywood sign was bad and it was disturbing, but it is nothing. It is nothing compared to people going to jail based on fake evidence.

CHAKRABARTI: Does AI present the solution to the problem that it's creating, in terms of tools to fight the AI manipulated photographs, or at least identify them.

FARID: Yeah, yes and no. So certainly, we need to be thinking about policy, guardrails, technology to fight this manipulated world we are entering. I will tell you, for example I bought one of the Pixel 9 as soon as they came out, because I'm in the business of figuring out what are these things.

And it's really good. I was blown away. And we did, as a matter of fact, find an artifact that Google leaves behind when they edit it. It's unintentional. It wasn't the IPTC metadata. There was something unintentional in the way they do the AI editing and manipulation, which, for me, is great, and I'm not going to tell them what it is, by the way, because I don't want them to fix it.

But this is very much an arms race. We are very much in a, we build a better defense, they build a better offense, if you will. I think it is part of the solution, AI, but it's not, it can't be, we can't just rely on technology. We need better policy, we need better corporate governance, we need regulation, we need liability, we need the social media companies to take more responsibility.

We need education, we need these conversations, so people are aware of what the world is today. Collectively, I think it moves the needle, but we're always playing catch up. Because the fact is there's more money to be made in distorting reality than in revealing reality. And we have to admit that's the reality of the world we live in now.

CHAKRABARTI: There's more money to be made in distorting reality than to actually live in it. Sobering, Professor Farid. Okay. Now again, in terms of it's the nexus of the imagery technology and social media, right? Because sticking with the catastrophe that's going on in LA. You're right. It's not just oh, here's a picture, a fake picture of the Hollywood sign on fire.

But first responders and emergency services, like they're using social media as much as anybody else. And if they get a lot of images from certain places that they think, oh, my God, do we need to deploy more people there? Do they have to start now being skeptical of, is that part of the city really on fire or not?

FARID: A hundred percent. And this is, you've seen this, every natural disaster for the last five years. People are creating distorted images. FEMA is now having to field these questions. They're getting phone calls. Oh my God, are the Hollywood Hills on fire? Now we're distracting. You distract them for five minutes and I have a problem.

When we have these types of emergencies with the scale that we are talking about. And so it is, by the way, I think there's a special place in hell for people who propagate these things. What is wrong with you? Honestly, there are people's lives at stakes, their property at stake, and you think it's funny to distort reality like this and to confuse and distract people.

What is wrong with people, honestly? We can blame the technology, we can blame the Googles of the world and the Facebooks of the world, but at the end of the day, there is a knucklehead human being behind the screen somewhere doing this, and you gotta ask yourself, what is wrong with us?

CHAKRABARTI: Yeah. In some cases, it's a very concerted effort to discredit other ways of viewing the world, politicians, et cetera, that comes from both internally and externally to the United States.

But in terms of the individual knucklehead, which is a, I appreciate your soft words there, Professor Farid. But isn't that, you're right, isn't that the core problem that what these companies are doing is simply leveraging like terrible desires in us already? And what should we do as individuals to resist the urge to be the factories for these social media companies for the creation of misinformation and disreality.

FARID: I think that's exactly right. What social media has done is bring out the worst in us. Let's be honest, both in terms of what we share and how we interact with people, because the fact is that outrage sells. That when you are outrageous, when you post things that are salacious and conspiratorial and angry, you get more interactions.

And you get your little monkey brain reward system, it likes that. And social media has tapped into that. Because that's what drives engagement, that's what drives delivering ads, and that's what drives profit. It's a simple equation. And frankly, if you are still on Facebook, if you are still on Instagram, if you are still on X, you should get off.

It is terrible. It is terrible for you. It's terrible for society. It is just a failed experiment in my opinion. You want to talk to your friends? Great. Talk to your friends. But social media has become absolutely radioactive, and I think is net negative to the world at this point.

CHAKRABARTI: I'm hearing you say that we are in a world now where we should be skeptical of almost every visual image that we encounter.

Is that how you're walking around in this world? You're in the business of trying to identify signs of manipulation.

FARID: Yeah. No, and it's not. And I think Isaac said something that is misleading. He said if you see a photo in the New York Times, you should be skeptical. First of all, let's not equate the New York Times with X and Facebook.

The people at the New York Times are serious people who do a serious job. And there is journalistic ethics and standards. So when photographs are published, they know something about them. You can trust that somebody has done their job. Is it perfect? No. But you can't say that about X and you can't say that about Elon Musk.

So let's not treat the New York Times and NPR and the BBCs of the world in the same way we treat a social media feed. Those are not the same thing. So when I go to a serious news outlet, no, I'm not inherently skeptical. I trust that those people did their job. Now, am I skeptical anytime somebody sends me something or anytime I see something online?

Absolutely, if I don't know the source, but once I know the source, I've got a pretty good prior of what I know to believe or not to believe.

CHAKRABARTI: Although I have to say, media companies could, if they wanted to, be on the forefront of helping create a culture where there's more transparency, right? Like, why not also publish, this photo was cropped, this photo, the contrast was tweaked, this photo, whatever AI may or may not have been used to create the image that finally ends up on the website or the newspaper.

FARID: I completely agree. And if you look at most media outlets, they have a pretty clean set of rules of what you can and can't do. And there's a world of a difference between cropping an image and brightening it and white balancing it, and adding in an entire human being or removing objects in the image.

But I agree with you. I think we should be transparent on what was done with the photo. And show me the original photo. Because there's no reason not to do that at this point.

CHAKRABARTI: Also, I just have to say, I don't want to live in a world where every image is a magazine cover. You know what I mean?

The beauty is in the imperfection.

FARID: Yeah, we haven't even talked about this, but the bizarre reality that is fashion photography. And the body image issues that it has created because we have gone from airbrushing out boogers from people's face, as Allison was saying earlier, to creating completely implausible human beings anymore.

And yeah, and maybe there will be a throwback. I like seeing my students around campus now with Polaroid cameras. This makes me so happy. They're out there taking Polaroids and waving the film and then hooking it up. And maybe there's going to be a throwback to real authenticity because, say what you will about the internet.

Authenticity would not be at the top ten list of things I would enumerate.