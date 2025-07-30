Skip to main content
Heart Donate
Did Apple empower China?

46:32
Chinese people visit an Apple Store, inside a shopping mall, in Beijing, Thursday, April 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Financial Times reporter Patrick McGee argues in his new book 'Apple in China' that China wouldn’t be the China it is today without Apple.

Guest

Patrick McGee, author of “Apple in China: The Capture of the World’s Greatest Company.” San Francisco Correspondent at The Financial Times.

Book Excerpt

Adapted from APPLE IN CHINA: The Capture of the World’s Greatest Company by Patrick McGee. Copyright © 2025 by Patrick McGee. Excerpted with permission of Scribner, a division of Simon & Schuster, Inc.

This program aired on July 30, 2025.

Headshot of Paige Sutherland
Paige Sutherland Producer, On Point

Paige Sutherland is a producer for On Point.

Headshot of Meghna Chakrabarti
Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point

Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

