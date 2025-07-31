Skip to main content
How the Left lost the working class

In this file photo from Sept. 30, 2020, people listen as then Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks after touring International Union of Operating Engineers Local 66, in New Alexandria, Pa. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Are you in a class bubble? We all are. To find out where you fit, take the New Class Bubble Quiz.

A majority of registered voters think the Democrats are out of touch with Americans' everyday concerns according to recent polling.

Social inequality scholar Joan Williams discusses her book "Outclassed."

Joan C. Williams, distinguished professor of law (Emerita) and founding director of the Equality Action Center at UC Law San Francisco. Author of "Outclassed: How the Left Lost the Working Class – And How to Win Them Back."

This program aired on July 31, 2025.

