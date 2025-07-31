Are you in a class bubble? We all are. To find out where you fit, take the New Class Bubble Quiz.

A majority of registered voters think the Democrats are out of touch with Americans' everyday concerns according to recent polling.

Social inequality scholar Joan Williams discusses her book "Outclassed."

Guest

Joan C. Williams, distinguished professor of law (Emerita) and founding director of the Equality Action Center at UC Law San Francisco. Author of "Outclassed: How the Left Lost the Working Class – And How to Win Them Back."

Book Excerpt

Excerpt from "Outclassed: How the Left Lost the Working Class – And How to Win Them Back" by Joan C. Williams. Not to be reprinted without permission of the publisher. All rights reserved.