Skip to main content
Heart Donate
Heart Donate
Search

Support WBUR

How China's superfast charging cars are leaving American EV’s in the dust

37:00
A worker assembles the Zeekr 001 EV model at the Chinese automaker Zeekr assembly plant, in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Wednesday, April 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
A worker assembles the Zeekr 001 EV model at the Chinese automaker Zeekr assembly plant, in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Wednesday, April 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

An electric vehicle battery that charges almost as fast as it takes to fill a tank of gas. And it might soon be available almost everywhere except the United States. How China's superfast-charging electric vehicles are leaving American EV’s in the dust.

Guests

Zitong Zhang, reviews electric vehicles for the YouTube channel ZITONG, China on the Ground.

Natalie Neff, editor at Autoweek.

Ilaria Mazzocco, deputy director and senior fellow with the Trustee Chair in Chinese Business and Economics at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

The first draft of this transcript was created by Descript, an AI transcription tool. An On Point producer then thoroughly reviewed, corrected, and reformatted the transcript before publication. The use of this AI tool creates the capacity to provide these transcripts.

This program aired on April 9, 2026.

Latest episode
Headshot of Willis Ryder Arnold
Willis Ryder Arnold Producer, On Point

Willis Ryder Arnold is a producer at On Point.

More…
Headshot of Meghna Chakrabarti
Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point

Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

More…

Support WBUR

Support WBUR

Listen Live
Loading...