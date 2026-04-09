How China's superfast charging cars are leaving American EV’s in the dust

An electric vehicle battery that charges almost as fast as it takes to fill a tank of gas. And it might soon be available almost everywhere except the United States. How China's superfast-charging electric vehicles are leaving American EV’s in the dust.

Guests

Zitong Zhang, reviews electric vehicles for the YouTube channel ZITONG, China on the Ground.

Natalie Neff, editor at Autoweek.

Ilaria Mazzocco, deputy director and senior fellow with the Trustee Chair in Chinese Business and Economics at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

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