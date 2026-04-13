The real cost of the war with Iran Play

The U.S. has been spending up to $2 billion every day on the war with Iran. But that’s just military expenditure. What’s the real, long-term economic toll?

Guests

Justin Wolfers, economist. Professor of public policy and economics at the University of Michigan.

Linda Bilmes, Daniel Patrick Moynihan Senior Lecturer Chair in Public Policy and Public Finance at Harvard University's Kennedy School.

The version of our broadcast available at the top of this page and via podcast apps is a condensed version of the full show. You can listen to the full, unedited broadcast here:

The first draft of this transcript was created by Descript, an AI transcription tool. An On Point producer then thoroughly reviewed, corrected, and reformatted the transcript before publication. The use of this AI tool creates the capacity to provide these transcripts.