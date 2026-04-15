New questions for the Epstein files investigation

Former attorney general Pam Bondi refused to appear at a congressional hearing about the Epstein Files. First Lady Melania Trump gave a press conference to deny that she knew about Epstein’s abuse. What we're learning about Epstein’s connections to powerful people.

Guest

Vicky Ward, she writes the Substack Vicky Ward Investigates. Former Senior Reporter at CNN. She co-produced the docu-series “Chasing Ghislaine." She published the article “The Talented Mr. Epstein” in Vanity Fair in 2003.

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