Seattle's new socialist mayor has big plans

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson had no prior political experience. She took over as the city faces an affordability crisis and a homelessness emergency. How's she doing roughly three months into the job?

Guest

Katie Wilson, mayor of Seattle.

Also Featured

Shawn Richard-Davis, former resident of Seattle's Central District neighborhood.

Ty Griffin, program manager at the William Grose Center for Cultural Innovation, part of Africatown Community Land Trust.

Bridgette Johnson, owner of Central Cafe and Juice Bar in Seattle's Central District.

Bruce Drager, chairman of the Ballard Taskforce on Homelessness and Hunger.

Sam Thompson, owner of Seattle Biscuit Company.

Crystal Rawlings, Seattle resident who's been living in homeless encampments off and on since 2015.

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