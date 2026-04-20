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Trump vs. the Pope

34:14
Pope Leo XIV waves after leading the Easter Vigil inside St. Peter's Basilica at The Vatican, Saturday, April 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Pope Leo XIV waves after leading the Easter Vigil inside St. Peter's Basilica at The Vatican, Saturday, April 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

President Donald Trump is no stranger to an internet feud. But now, he’s taken on a whole new adversary: the Catholic Church. What impact will it have on the country’s Catholic electorate?

Guest

Michele Dillon, dean of the College of Liberal Arts at the University of New Hampshire of Sociology.

Massimo Faggioli, professor in ecclesiology at the Loyola Institute at Trinity College Dublin.

Brian Fraga, staff reporter at National Catholic Reporter.

The version of our broadcast available at the top of this page and via podcast apps is a condensed version of the full show. You can listen to the full, unedited broadcast here:

The first draft of this transcript was created by Descript, an AI transcription tool. An On Point producer then thoroughly reviewed, corrected, and reformatted the transcript before publication. The use of this AI tool creates the capacity to provide these transcripts.

This program aired on April 20, 2026.

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