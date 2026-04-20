Trump vs. the Pope

President Donald Trump is no stranger to an internet feud. But now, he’s taken on a whole new adversary: the Catholic Church. What impact will it have on the country’s Catholic electorate?

Guest

Michele Dillon, dean of the College of Liberal Arts at the University of New Hampshire of Sociology.

Massimo Faggioli, professor in ecclesiology at the Loyola Institute at Trinity College Dublin.

Brian Fraga, staff reporter at National Catholic Reporter.

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