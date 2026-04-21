Why conservative judges think Trump has gone too far Play

Several federal judges have issued opinions saying the Trump administration is flouting the rule of law and the principles of democracy. How effective has the bench been in checking executive power?

Guest

James Sample, professor of Law at Hofstra University Maurice A. Deane School of Law. He focuses on issues of Constitutional Law and Democracy.

Virgil Wiebe, professor of Law at the University of St. Thomas School of Law.

Michael McConnell, Former Circuit Judge on the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit (2002-2009). Nominated to the bench by George W. Bush. Professor of Law and Faculty Director, Constitutional Law Center at Stanford Law School.

Also Featured

J. Michael Luttig, former U.S. circuit judge on the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit (1991 to 2006).

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