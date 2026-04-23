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Why is the U.S. reluctant to adopt the Scandinavian prison model?

37:45
The sun shines through concertina wire on a fence at the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola, La., April 26, 2014. Louisiana's prison system routinely holds people beyond their legal release dates, the U.S. Department of Justice said Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in a report concluding that the state has failed for years to develop solutions to “systemic overdetentions” that violate inmates' rights and are financially costly to taxpayers. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
The sun shines through concertina wire on a fence at the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola, La., April 26, 2014. Louisiana's prison system routinely holds people beyond their legal release dates, the U.S. Department of Justice said Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in a report concluding that the state has failed for years to develop solutions to “systemic overdetentions” that violate inmates' rights and are financially costly to taxpayers. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

A handful of states from California, Pennsylvania to Maine have tried to adopt a more rehabilitative Scandinavian prison model. But such models have failed to be replicated at large scale. Why?

Guest

Jordan Hyatt, professor of criminology and justice studies at Drexel University. He’s the co-principal investigator of the Scandinavian Prison Project, which in 2022 opened a unit known as “Little Scandinavia” at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) Chester outside Philadelphia.

Randall Liberty, Maine Commissioner of the Department of Corrections. He was appointed in 2019. Prior to that, he served as the Warden of the Maine State Prison and worked for 26 years at the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office, nine as the elected sheriff.

Lauren-Brooke Eisen, senior director of the Brennan Center’s Justice Program. Co-author of the 2026 report: Prison Reform in the United States. For the report, the group visited over 20 prisons in 10 states, some multiple times.

Also Featured

Jay Lawrie, former corrections officer with 20 years’ experience.

The version of our broadcast available at the top of this page and via podcast apps is a condensed version of the full show. You can listen to the full, unedited broadcast here:

The first draft of this transcript was created by Descript, an AI transcription tool. An On Point producer then thoroughly reviewed, corrected, and reformatted the transcript before publication. The use of this AI tool creates the capacity to provide these transcripts.

This program aired on April 23, 2026.

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