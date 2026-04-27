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Why America isn't ready for the AI revolution

36:38
Pages from the Anthropic website and the company's logo are displayed on a computer screen in New York on Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)
Pages from the Anthropic website and the company's logo are displayed on a computer screen in New York on Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)

Dean Ball was a top adviser on AI for the Trump White House. He authored its AI policy. But now he says the way the Trump administration is strong-arming tech companies is a foundational threat to the nation.

Guest

Dean Ball, senior fellow at the Foundation for American Innovation. He writes the Substack Hyperdimensional.

The version of our broadcast available at the top of this page and via podcast apps is a condensed version of the full show. You can listen to the full, unedited broadcast here:

The first draft of this transcript was created by Descript, an AI transcription tool. An On Point producer then thoroughly reviewed, corrected, and reformatted the transcript before publication. The use of this AI tool creates the capacity to provide these transcripts.

This program aired on April 27, 2026.

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