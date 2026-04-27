Why America isn't ready for the AI revolution

Dean Ball was a top adviser on AI for the Trump White House. He authored its AI policy. But now he says the way the Trump administration is strong-arming tech companies is a foundational threat to the nation.

Guest

Dean Ball, senior fellow at the Foundation for American Innovation. He writes the Substack Hyperdimensional.

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