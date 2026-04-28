Why the tech world is ‘tokenmaxxing'

There’s a new word floating around Silicon Valley and the AI world: 'tokenmaxxing.' It means consuming as many units of AI as possible and often racking up multibillion dollar bills. What’s driving this behavior?

Guest

Tim Fernholz, senior reporter at TechCrunch.

Brian Elliott, CEO of Work Forward, which advises companies and leadership on the future of work.

Also Featured

A, engineer at a Fortune 500 tech company. She requested we just use her initial because she is not authorized to speak by her employer and fears retaliation.

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