Who's a 'domestic terrorist' in Donald Trump's America?

President Trump is directing the Justice Department to treat beliefs like "anti-Americanism, anti-capitalism, or anti-Christianity" akin to domestic terrorism. Can the president criminalize beliefs?

Guest

Faiza Patel, senior director of the Brennan Center's Liberty and National Security Program.

Also Featured

Mark Bray, professor of history at Rutgers University.

Tony Kahn, broadcaster.

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