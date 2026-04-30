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Who's a 'domestic terrorist' in Donald Trump's America?

38:16
Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to the media, as his attorney, Todd Blanche, right, listens, as his trial continues at Manhattan criminal court in New York, on Monday, April 22, 2024. (Angela Weiss/Pool Photo via AP)
Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to the media, as his attorney, Todd Blanche, right, listens, as his trial continues at Manhattan criminal court in New York, on Monday, April 22, 2024. (Angela Weiss/Pool Photo via AP)

President Trump is directing the Justice Department to treat beliefs like "anti-Americanism, anti-capitalism, or anti-Christianity" akin to domestic terrorism. Can the president criminalize beliefs?

Guest

Faiza Patel, senior director of the Brennan Center's Liberty and National Security Program.

Also Featured

Mark Bray, professor of history at Rutgers University.

Tony Kahn, broadcaster.

The version of our broadcast available at the top of this page and via podcast apps is a condensed version of the full show. You can listen to the full, unedited broadcast here:

The first draft of this transcript was created by Descript, an AI transcription tool. An On Point producer then thoroughly reviewed, corrected, and reformatted the transcript before publication. The use of this AI tool creates the capacity to provide these transcripts.

This program aired on April 30, 2026.

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