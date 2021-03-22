Radio Boston
Radio Boston
Radio Boston
'The Emancipator' Revives A Centuries-Old Tradition Of Abolitionist Newspapers In Boston12:43
March 22, 2021
Nearly 200 years ago, the abolitionist William Lloyd Garrison of Boston wrote a public letter calling for the end of slavery, saying, "On this subject, I do not wish to think, or speak, or write, with moderation. No! No! Tell a man whose house is on fire, to give a moderate alarm."

It was that spirit that imbued his abolitionist newspaper, The Liberator, and others like it. And it's with that spirit a team from the Boston Globe and Boston University is reviving another abolitionist newspaper, The Emancipator.

We discuss with Ibram X. Kendi, founding director of the BU Center for Antiracist Research, bestselling author of "How to Be an Antiracist," and co-founder of The Emancipator, and Kimberly Atkins, senior opinion writer at the Boston Globe and inaugural columnist for The Emancipator.

This segment aired on March 22, 2021.

Tiziana Dearing Twitter Host, Radio Boston
Tiziana Dearing is the host of Radio Boston.

Walter Wuthmann Twitter Associate Producer
Walter Wuthmann is an associate producer in WBUR's newsroom.

