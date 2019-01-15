There’s a reason people queue up for hours to spend a few minutes inside one of Yayoi Kusama’s infinity mirror rooms. Each of these colorful installations is a galaxy unto itself, a dazzling mirrored landscape that seems to stretch on forever. And the Institute of Contemporary Art in Boston has acquired the largest one.

The piece, titled “Love Is Calling,” is one of 20 existing infinity mirror rooms. “It’s an extremely important work historically,” says ICA director Jill Medvedow. “Kusama is one of the most important artists of really the post-war era — and an extraordinary woman.”

The acquisition is a major coup for the ICA, which only launched its permanent collection in 2006. The museum joins a number of North American institutions to acquire an infinity mirror rooms in recent years, including the Broad Museum in Los Angeles and the North Carolina Museum of Art.

“Love Is Calling” measures approximately 14 by 28 feet and can accommodate around a dozen people at once — far more than its smaller brethren, which typically only allow one or two visitors at a time. The work is slated to debut next fall and will rotate in and out of public view with the rest of the ICA's permanent collection. It joins one other Kusama at the museum, a drawing from 1953.

Yayoi Kusama sitting in "Love is Calling" during her solo exhibition at David Zwirner in New York. (Courtesy David Zwirner)

Kusama, 89, is regularly ranked among the top 10 most collectible living artists in the world and is the top-selling female artist alive. The ICA purchased “Love Is Calling” with money raised by a group of donors, though it declined to name the amount. Another Kusama infinity mirror room was recently acquired by the Art Gallery of Ontario for $2 million in Canadian dollars.

The artist created her first mirrored environment in 1965. The infinity rooms feature mirrored walls, ceilings and floors and the occasional reflecting pool. Colored lights, polka dots, sculptures and other motifs multiply endlessly inside the immersive chambers, which seem to subsume visitors within their reflective depths. “Love Is Calling,” which Kusama created in 2013, is distinctive for its glowing, tentacle-like inflatable sculptures and a soundtrack of the artist reciting her poem “Residing in a Castle of Shed Tears.”

“It kind of dematerializes your image as you see it repeated and repeated through mirrors,” Medvedow says of the installation. “So in one sense it’s a fracturing of self, and at the other side it is a way to look at oneself, to literally come face-to-face with yourself.”

Kusama was born in 1929 in Matsumoto, Japan. She studied at the Kyoto College of Arts and Crafts before moving to New York City in 1957 and immersing herself in the avant-garde scene there. She rubbed shoulders with pop-art luminaries like Andy Warhol and Claes Oldenburg — both of whom she claims stole her ideas — and became known for her provocative “happenings,” which often featured nudity and bold political statements. But she struggled to achieve the success of her white male counterparts and returned to Japan in 1973, where she spent the next 25 years focused on writing poetry and novels.

"Over a six-decade-long career, Kusama has indelibly shaped some of the most important art movements of the twentieth century, including Minimalism, Pop art, and feminist and performance art," explained ICA curator Eva Respini in a statement.

Infinity and self-obliteration are central preoccupations for Kusama, who frequently uses a polka dot motif to conjure the impression of vast, endless space. The artist’s infinity rooms have enjoyed massive success on social media and prompted renewed interest in her work.

But Medvedow says Kusama is still not appreciated to the extent that she should be. “It is a lot harder for a woman to achieve the same kind of place in museums, or in the market, or in terms of scholarship and recognition, [as a man],” she says.

With the acquisition of “Love Is Calling,” the ICA helps shore up Kusama’s legacy — one that's on track to prove as durable in the history books as it has on Instagram.