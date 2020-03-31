Support the news

With Markets Closed, Farmers Bring Fresh Food To Their Customers' Doorstep

March 31, 2020
Andrew Lacasse is making deliveries for What Cheer Fruit & Produce, a company that works with small, organic New England growers. (Andrea Shea/WBUR)
How consumers get fresh food has taken on new meaning during the coronavirus outbreak. Massachusetts farmers are pivoting to get their customers — and their farms — through the crisis. WBUR's Andrea Shea reports for All Things Considered.

This segment aired on March 31, 2020. Audio will be available soon.

Andrea Shea
Andrea Shea is WBUR's arts reporter.

