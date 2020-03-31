The ARTery
Support the news
With Markets Closed, Farmers Bring Fresh Food To Their Customers' Doorstep
How consumers get fresh food has taken on new meaning during the coronavirus outbreak. Massachusetts farmers are pivoting to get their customers — and their farms — through the crisis. WBUR's Andrea Shea reports for All Things Considered.
This segment aired on March 31, 2020. Audio will be available soon.
Related:
Andrea Shea Senior Arts Reporter
Andrea Shea is WBUR's arts reporter.
+Join the discussion
Support the news