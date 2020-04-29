The ARTery
Support the news
Coronavirus Coverage
A.R.T., Harvard Public Health Researchers Map How To Resume Public Performances
As theater begin to consider how they'll resume public performances after the pandemic subsides, two institutions are banding together to create a potential road map.
The American Repertory Theater and researchers from Harvard T.H. Chan's School Public Health are assessing what the future might hold. The ARTery's Cristela Guerra joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to report.
This segment aired on April 29, 2020. Audio will be available soon.
Cristela Guerra Reporter
Cristela Guerra is an arts and culture reporter for The ARTery.
+Join the discussion
Support the news