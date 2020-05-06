The Boston Pops can't play together in person anymore — but with some clever editing, they've found a way to perform and thank workers on the front lines of fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Nearly 80 musicians, playing instruments in their living rooms, soundproof studios and backyards, performed a fanfare called "Summon the Heroes." The separate performances were spliced together in a video posted to YouTube, which you can watch below:

Composer John Williams wrote the fanfare for the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta.

Williams says it was "meant to celebrate our great athletes, our hero and heroines in their athletics who devote themselves every day in their work and become ambassadors of good will ... Today we have a different set of circumstances, a different set of heroes and heroines who sacrifice every day and bring their commitment and dedication to their work."

Pops conductor Keith Lockhart introduces the performance, saying, "On behalf of the Boston Pops, John Williams and I would like to dedicate this special performance to all of today's heroes: the medical community, police, firefighters, grocery workers, delivery people, and so many more. You have all our thanks, our gratitude, and our support."