There's good news for florists and several small businesses suffering economically from the coronavirus pandemic: Gov. Charlie Baker is easing restrictions on certain non-essential businesses, including flower shops, just in time for Mother's Day.

Donald Lopez owns Lopez the Florist flower shop in Dorchester, which has been in his family for 100 years.

He spoke with WBUR's All Things Considered about how business has changed due to the coronavirus and how his shop is complying with the safety rules that allow them to stay open.