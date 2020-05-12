Gov. Charlie Baker gave local businesses some hope by laying out a four-phase plan yesterday for reopening the Massachusetts economy.

But anyone hoping for more clarity and details about the plan will have to wait until Baker and the state's reopening task force releases its report on Monday.

Senior State House reporter Steve Brown joined WBUR's All Things Considered to talk about the latest numbers on the state's coronavirus outbreak and more details on what businesses might reopen on May 18th.