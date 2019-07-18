The Fleeting Hope And Wonder Of Man On The Moon

On July 20, 1969 — a hazy Sunday night — I sat on the ground with a hundred or so campers and fellow counselors at Circle Pines Center in Delton, Michigan, outside the farmhouse that doubled as dining hall. Accompanied by bursts of excited chatter, we peered at three small black-and-white TVs, that had been borrowed from neighboring families and carefully placed atop stacks of crates.

Since 1940, Circle Pines had served as a sort of summer school for vacationing adults — teachers, labor organizers and social workers with low budgets and high ideals. They went there to learn how to create and sustain economic cooperatives, including stores and housing complexes and day care centers in which people pooled dollars and labor to serve all participating members.

By the 1960s, when I first came there as a 15-year-old, it had become primarily a children’s summer camp. But its ethos had changed little. It was still a magnet for anti-war and civil rights activists, who were now joined by organic farming and natural foods advocates. They created a haven, however temporary, for themselves and their kids.

In this 1969 photo, Circle Pines Center campers and counselors (including the author, wearing a white blouse, head tilted, back row) gather on the farmhouse lawn from where they’d watch the moon landing. (Courtesy)

Staughton Lynd, a then-famous historian and anti-war activist, was a frequent weekend visitor to Circle Pines. He’d stand in the lake — the water never higher than his pale, concave chest — and schmooze with my friend Margie’s father, Tom, as if they were sharing Sunday brunch at the deli. Tom had been a brilliant physicist in his youth, one of several recruited to work on the Manhattan Project. But after the fruits of his labor decimated Hiroshima and Nagasaki, he plummeted into a paralyzing depression. When he finally emerged from it, he went to work as a math teacher and chess coach at an inner city school in Chicago. Then, we thought of him as a sweet man, albeit a spacey one. Now, I recognize how broken he was by the consequences of his own actions.

Staughton and Tom and the rest were our teachers and our foils. As teenagers who had just crossed the threshold from camper to counselors — and thus from children to self-important young adults — we liked them, tolerated them, and of course, patronized them.

My generation was going to save the earth that theirs had despoiled with napalm and atomic weapons.

On that historic night in 1969 we’d been sitting on the lawn watching the tiny televisions for a couple of hours in mounting suspense. Though we knew enough to anticipate the communications blackout that would ensue when the space capsule was on the far side of the moon, those 32 minutes of radio silence were still nerve-wracking.