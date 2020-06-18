A Dual Degree From Oxford. A Medical Degree From Harvard. Neither Protected Me From Racism

When I began my unlikely journey from Zimbabwe to Swarthmore College, I was about as uninitiated as a Black man can be about racism. What hole did you live in all your life, you may ask? For starters, not a “s***hole,” as POTUS once called countries like mine. Independence from Britain had made possible for me what my parents could only dream of: freedom from race-based barriers. This fact was not lost on my late father who never missed an opportunity to affirm my potential. So I decided to become a doctor. At Swarthmore, I was routinely complimented for being articulate despite possessing "the worst British accent ever," according to a classmate who thought I was out of earshot in the library. I assigned any temporary discomforts to “culture shock,” true to the lens of an international student. Some insisted “you’re not really Black” suggesting that I didn’t fit certain stereotypes. Overall, I felt like I belonged. After college, I attended Oxford on a Rhodes Scholarship. Ironically, Cecil Rhodes, who spearheaded Britain’s colonization of my home, was now the unwitting sponsor of my education in his. Among scholars, we indulged in the evergreen debate about Cecil’s contribution. What to do with the legacy of a benefactor whose anachronistic vision set the tone for an enduring institution? I started to critically examine my day-to-day experiences.

Back in the U.S., an early memory from medical school was seeing a white patient after the professor left the room for a moment. "Where do you go to school?" the patient asked. My white coat was emblazoned with "Harvard Medical School" in large red letters above the front pocket. "Harvard," I responded. "Howard sends students here?" The patient found it easier to imagine I was visiting from the preeminent HBCU — 450 miles away — than belonging to the current institution, as embroidered on my white coat. Who, then, belongs at Harvard? As an intern, I received a page from nursing about a belligerent elderly white patient who refused to take evening medications until he spoke to “the doctor.” I walked into the room as staff wrestled him, and the nurse identified me as the doctor who would address his concerns. The patient yelled that he did not want to be seen by a Black person and demanded I leave. I left, humiliated. Despite obvious dementia, the patient — whom I had never met — betrayed a strong visceral reaction towards me. A patient’s prejudice can ruin my day but does not override my sense of duty towards him or her. The prejudice of a peer or authority figure, on the other hand, is more difficult to navigate. While applying to residency, I remember huddling with classmates who were applying to the same programs. A classmate remarked that one of us would be a strong applicant because of their Ph.D., then turned in my direction and said I didn't need to worry because I was Black. Was it incomprehensible to my peers that I could perform just as well or better than them, irrespective of my race? What do my friends think? Uncertain, I retreated to collect myself in private. Early in training, I received feedback from a professor who remarked, “Internationals like you do well on tests but struggle with clinical skills.” Ironically, I was receiving credit for testing well, but in the same breath, the goalposts were shifted. It wasn't the last time I would hear from this professor, and ultimately, these encounters proved detrimental. I wondered, what do others with influence believe? How is the institution failing people like me?

