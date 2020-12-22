Editors' note: Every death has an echo. Every life lost reverberates across generations. Since March 2020, nearly 320,000 Americans have died as a result of COVID-19 — that's more people the U.S. lost in combat in World War II, or in all wars combined since then, by far.

How do we keep the people behind those staggering numbers front and center? How do we retain our humanity, when we've been numbed by tragedy?

That is the essential work of FacesOfCOVID, a project created by Alex Goldstein. Every day on Twitter, FacesOfCOVID shares the people behind the statistics, creating a space where people can mourn their loved ones and connect with a large (and tragically, growing) community of people who are also grieving. To date, the project has shared more than 4,000 stories.

Cog is collaborating with FacesOfCOVID, and in the coming months, we'll be sharing some of these stories.

We're starting with Karen Nascembeni of Lynnfield. Karen and her husband of 20 years, Steven T. Richard, contracted the coronavirus in March. Karen's words have been edited for brevity and clarity.

When coronavirus reached the area, I was already really sick with a sinus infection. So I was pretty run down. But Steven and I, we went to depths of illness that neither of us had ever experienced before.

I remember calling my doctor and saying we've never been so sick in our lives, and she said, "Jeez, Karen. It sounds like you have coronavirus."

On the morning of St. Patrick's Day, Steven became gravely ill. And that's when I said to him, I'm going to call an ambulance. And he said, "No." He said, "Please drive me." And so I drove him to Winchester Hospital. And when we got there, there was a staging area, because it was total pandemonium. And they came out and they took him immediately because he was so sick. And when he got out of the car, he turned around and he smiled at me and he said, "I love you." And he blew me a kiss. And that was the last time I saw him.

Steven T. Richard with his father, Earl L. Richard, a World War II veteran, at an "Honor Flight" event in Washington, D.C. Earl L. Richard passed away from COVID-19 on March 29, 2020, five days after his son succumbed to the disease. He was 99 years old. (Courtesy Karen Nascembeni)

I met Steven through a mutual friend. And I looked at him and I thought, my God, he's the boy next door.

He was probably about 5 feet, 8 inches. He was in very good health, and good shape, because he was so physical in his work as a contractor. He had very kind, loving eyes.

Steven was the kind of guy that if we were in a bar or a restaurant and one of my girlfriends was leaving before we were, he would walk them out to their car to make sure they got there safely, even if the car was in eyeshot of where we were sitting.