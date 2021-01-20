Among the many firsts of Inauguration Day: this is the first time anyone has cared about what the vice president is wearing.

And maybe that’s sexist, and maybe it’s a double standard, but think about this: If you’ve been following Vice President Kamala Harris’s fashion choices over the past few weeks and months, you know more about the origin of her trademark pearls and the history of Alpha Kappa Alpha, the Black sorority she joined at Howard University. You know that she has a closetful of Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers, which she wore on the campaign trail, making the grueling travel easier while looking effortlessly down-to-earth.

Style is a language through which she can send any number of pointed messages. Consider her fortunate for that.

Converse high-top sneakers of Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., are shown as she speaks at a drive-in early voting event, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Miami, Fla. (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

The most a man can do, in the buttoned-down culture of politics, is choose a pointed color for his tie — or stumble into symbolism, the way Sen. Ed Markey did, when his vintage Nikes became an unexpected way to connect to young voters. Women have a broader canvas: skirts or pantsuits, colors or patterns, a platform to call attention to designers and fabrics and styles.

For a long time, that sort of scrutiny was unwelcome, or relegated to the ceremonial role of the First Lady. (Michelle Obama was known for highlighting the work of emerging American designers — and she had some gorgeous Vogue covers.) As more women reached high office, the ground rules have changed. Hillary Clinton came to understand that her pantsuits told a story. Cosmopolitan was as regular a stop for presidential candidates as any other this year, and made news by asking about the candidates’ skincare. (Bernie Sanders got the question, too. He wasn’t sure if he moisturized.)

It has been easy to look on fashion cynically, as something beneath the dignity of serious observers or politicians with gravitas. In a 2014 episode of the TV show “Madame Secretary,” a new secretary of state, fresh from the dowdy climes of academia, scoffed at the idea of using a stylist — until she realized she could use a fresh outfit and heels to divert the attention of the frivolous press.