Endless Thread's 'Infectious,' Part 1

It is only July, and already 2019 is the worst year for the measles in almost two decades.

The disease was declared eliminated in the U.S. back in 2000, but new outbreaks in Washington and New York have had health officials scrambling. Massachusetts has now had at least two confirmed cases.

WBUR's Morning Edition is bringing listeners a special series on the history of vaccinations called "Infectious," from our podcast Endless Thread.

In part one, we travel back to colonial Massachusettts, and an early example of vaccine innovation that was followed by backlash.

Listen to the full podcast here.