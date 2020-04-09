CommonHealth
Support the news
Coronavirus Coverage
Nearly 17,000 In Mass. Have Tested Positive For Coronavirus, But Gov. Baker Offers Glimmer Of Hope05:20Play
Despite the rise in the number of people in Massachusetts dying from the coronavirus, Gov. Charlie Baker says he is seeing some positive signs.
To discuss that, and other local coronavirus news, WBUR business reporter Zeninjor Enwemeka joined Morning Edition's Bob Oakes.
This segment aired on April 9, 2020.
Zeninjor Enwemeka Reporter
Zeninjor Enwemeka is a reporter who covers business, tech and culture as part of WBUR's Bostonomix team, which focuses on the innovation economy.
+Join the discussion
Support the news