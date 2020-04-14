CommonHealth
Baker Teams Up With Northeastern Governors As Mass. Contends With Surge
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has joined a coalition of northeastern governors to coordinate when and how to reopen their states for business.
Baker, the only Republican in the group, is teaming up with the governors of Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York and Pennsylvania — just as Massachusetts is contending with a surge of coronavirus infections.
WBUR's Anthony Brooks joined Morning Edition to share the latest on the pandemic.
This segment aired on April 14, 2020. Audio will be available soon.
