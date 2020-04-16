CommonHealth CommonHealth

Support the news

Coronavirus Coverage

How Intubation Went From A Common Hospital Procedure To A Critical Function In Addressing COVID-1904:12
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
April 16, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail

If one hospital procedure is the signature of the COVID-19 era, it’s the intubation.

That’s inserting a plastic tube down a patient’s throat to connect them with a ventilator that can help them breathe.

WBUR’s Carey Goldberg spoke with a leading Boston intensive care physician about how doctors are using this potentially lifesaving treatment.

This segment aired on April 16, 2020.

Related:

Carey Goldberg Twitter Editor, CommonHealth
Carey Goldberg is the editor of WBUR's CommonHealth section.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news