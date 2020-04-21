CommonHealth CommonHealth

Mass. Coronavirus Cases Total Nearly 40,000
April 21, 2020
There are now close to 40,000 confirmed cases across Massachusetts. That's according to the latest numbers from the state Department of Public Health. As Massachusetts hospitals contend with a surge in cases, the rate of new infections is beginning to decline.

WBUR's Anthony Brooks joined Morning Edition to report the latest on the pandemic.

This segment aired on April 21, 2020.

