Historian Draws Parallels Between The 1918 Spanish Flu And Today's Coronavirus Pandemic

In late August 1918, thousands of American sailors housed at the Commonwealth Pier in Boston's Seaport District were waiting to be shipped out to fight in Europe in World War I.

Then, a couple of sailors showed up at sick bay with fevers and other symptoms. By the end of that week, about 100 more were falling ill, every day.

This was the second wave of the so-called Spanish flu that hit America in 1918, and it hit Boston first.

Author and historian Kenneth C. Davis spoke with WBUR's All Things Considered about his book on the 1918 outbreak, "More Deadly than War," and the coronavirus pandemic hitting the nation today.