As Cases Decline, Mass. Field Hospitals Begin To Close01:34
May 18, 2020
One of Massachusetts' strategies for being ready to treat coronavirus patients has been the opening of five temporary field hospitals that could accommodate hospital overflows.

Now with hospitalization rates declining, one field hospital has already closed, and  others are preparing to shut down. WBUR's Angus Chen joins Morning Edition to report.

This segment aired on May 18, 2020.

Angus Chen Twitter Reporter, CommonHealth
Angus Chen is a reporter for WBUR's CommonHealth.

