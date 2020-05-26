CommonHealth CommonHealth

Hospitals Aiming To Achieve New Normal As Coronavirus Pandemic Continues

May 26, 2020
Hospitals across Massachusetts are in for a tough transition period as they begin moving back towards normal operations while still caring for more than 2,000 COVID-19 patients.

That balancing act will be especially critical at Massachusetts General Hospital, the largest hospital in the state.

Dr. Inga Lennes, Senior Vice President for Ambulatory Services at Mass General Hospital, joins WBUR's All Things Considered to talk about how the hospital is trying to make that transition as smooth as possible.

This segment airs on May 26, 2020. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

