CommonHealth CommonHealth

Support the news

Coronavirus Coverage

There's Nothing Like An In-Person Visit. New Mass. Rules Mean Families Can Visit Some Nursing Homes03:12
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
June 04, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail
Claire and Geoffrey Davies give each other an air hug during the first face-to-face visit they've had in months. (Miriam Wasser/WBUR)
Claire and Geoffrey Davies give each other an air hug during the first face-to-face visit they've had in months. (Miriam Wasser/WBUR)

For many, not being able to see their loved ones in nursing homes or other long-term care facilities has been one of the hardest parts about living through the coronavirus pandemic. But this week, the Baker administration eased its guidance on non-essential visits, meaning that with certain limitations, some families are able to reunite.

WBUR's Miriam Wasser reports for Morning Edition.

This segment aired on June 4, 2020.

Related:

Miriam Wasser Twitter Reporter, EarthWhile
Miriam Wasser is a reporter for WBUR's environmental vertical.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news