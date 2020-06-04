CommonHealth
There's Nothing Like An In-Person Visit. New Mass. Rules Mean Families Can Visit Some Nursing Homes03:12Play
For many, not being able to see their loved ones in nursing homes or other long-term care facilities has been one of the hardest parts about living through the coronavirus pandemic. But this week, the Baker administration eased its guidance on non-essential visits, meaning that with certain limitations, some families are able to reunite.
WBUR's Miriam Wasser reports for Morning Edition.
This segment aired on June 4, 2020.
