Infectious Disease Expert Weighs In On The State's Latest Phase Of Reopening

Massachusetts restaurants can resume indoor dining today for the first time in months — as rates of COVID-19 infection continued trending downward over the weekend.

As of Sunday, positive test rates and hospitalizations were down 93% and 73% respectively since April 15, according to Gov. Charlie Baker's office. But as the first wave wanes in Massachusetts, the coronavirus pandemic is surging in other parts of the country.

Dr. David Hamer is a professor of global health and medicine at Boston University, and an infectious disease specialist at Boston Medical Center. He returned to WBUR's Morning Edition to weigh in on the risks and implications as Massachusetts reopens for business.