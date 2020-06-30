As academic fights go, the dispute over a recent paper about face masks and how they help prevent coronavirus spread is a pretty hot one.

"It is absolutely riddled with errors," says Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health epidemiologist Caroline Buckee, "and would not have gotten through standard peer review."

She and more than 40 other researchers are calling for the paper to be retracted, a rare and dramatic move in the world of science journals.

But its authors stand by their finding that in China, Italy and New York, face coverings appeared to be the most effective way to stem the spread of the virus, when added to other measures.

"It’s the very best thing," said senior author Mario Molina, a Nobel Prize laureate in chemistry, "particularly if the recommendation is also to use social distancing and be particularly careful not to go to meetings where you are very crowded with other people."

Molina’s work has focused on tiny particles in air pollution, and he emphasizes the importance of masks for blocking tiny airborne particles that people emit as they speak. So a mask doesn’t just keep sick people from spewing big droplets, he argues; it helps protect the person who wears it from incoming airborne virus.

"You use the face mask so that you don’t catch the infection," he said. "It’s not just so that you don’t propagate it to other people. So that’s crucial to convince people to use it."

Molina’s team has submitted a defense of the paper to Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, which says it is currently considering the dispute.

Meanwhile, more new research has been finding a strong correlation between mask-wearing and local rates of coronavirus infections, including a state-by-state analysis in the journal Health Affairs. More masks seem to mean fewer cases, and more relaxed mask-wearing appears to lead to to higher rates of infection.

Around the country, some people are resisting the advice from public health experts to wear masks. But among researchers in Massachusetts and beyond, there's a different debate underway, about whether masks might in fact be the most effective of all the current defenses against the virus.