An Epidemiologist Explains Types Of Coronavirus Testing05:11
July 30, 2020
It may be easier to get a coronavirus test now than it was a few months ago, but there are different types of tests with varying rates of accuracy.

Amid pop-up testing sites, doctors' offices, worksite testing and self-administered tests, WBUR's Morning Edition checked in with Dr. Shira Doron, infectious disease physician and hospital epidemiologist at Tufts Medical Center.

This segment aired on July 30, 2020.

