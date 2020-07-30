CommonHealth
An Epidemiologist Explains Types Of Coronavirus Testing05:11Play
It may be easier to get a coronavirus test now than it was a few months ago, but there are different types of tests with varying rates of accuracy.
Amid pop-up testing sites, doctors' offices, worksite testing and self-administered tests, WBUR's Morning Edition checked in with Dr. Shira Doron, infectious disease physician and hospital epidemiologist at Tufts Medical Center.
This segment aired on July 30, 2020.
Deborah Becker Host/Reporter
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.
